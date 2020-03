Artist: Blaqbonez

Song Title: HABA

Genre: Afrobeat, Afro-pop, Sung-Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: March 20, 2020

Label: Chocolate City

Producer: Tempo

Video Director: TG Omori

Details/Takeaway: This sounds so good, it feels like a hit if promoted properly.

You can watch the video below;