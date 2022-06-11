In the tweet, the rapper admitted that hit songs play a big part in the commercial success and acclaim of any album but that doesn't take away from the fact that his 2021 album 'Sex Over Love' was the best album of 2021.
"Nobody changed the direction of music like I did" Blaqbones insists he dropped the best album of 2021
On Friday 10th June, 2022, Blaqbones took to his Twitter account to restate that he dropped the best album of 2021.
The 'Bilngs' crooner further said that nobody changed the direction of music as he did. Thereby claiming he charted a new course for Afrobeats soundscape. Blaqbones then conceded that since hit songs are the primary metric for measuring success, he is ready to play.
This is not the first time Blaqbones has insisted on the supremacy of his art. He recently took to Twitter to announce to other artists that his 2022 album 'Young Preacher' will be the best and other artists need to come to terms with that. Albeit the information was passed lightheartedly and in the quintessential Blaqbones comical manner, critics will nevertheless find a consistency inspired by a high level of self-belief.
Blaqbones' insistence that his 2021 album 'Sex Over Love' was the best of 2021 will be subject to the scrutiny of fans and critics who will apply varying yardsticks. At any rate, Blaqbones' stance is admirable and perhaps tolerable in an artist that believes he has the talent to match the tough talk.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng