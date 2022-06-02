RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'My album is better,' Rapper Blaqbones tells Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, others

Adeayo Adebiyi

Known for his creative and attention-grabbing marketing techniques, Nigerian rapper, Blaqbones took to his Twitter page on Wednesday 2nd June 2022 to inform other artists that his album is the best album in 2022.

Blaqbones (YouTube)

In a series of tweets, Blaqbones declared that his forthcoming album 'Young Preacher' is better than any and all albums that have dropped or will drop in 2022.

"Love and respect to everybody dropping album this year, but my album better." Blaqbones said in the first tweet that was then followed by a series of tweets directed at some of the artists who have dropped or are dropping albums in 2022.

Artists mentioned in the public address include megastars Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid. Blaqbones also mentioned superstars Omah Lay, Rema, and Fireboy.

Veteran rapper MI Abaga and even 24-time Grammy winner Kanye West also made the list.

Blaqbones then ended the address by instructing the world's richest man Elon Musk and prospective Twitter buyer to send him samples of the proposed emojis for his forthcoming album 'Young Preacher' for screening.

It's this distinctive ability to merge a ridiculous amount of self-belief, hard work, humor into a creative marketing technique that has made Blaqbones a unique artist.

His last album 'Sex Over Love' enjoyed warm reception with his hit single 'Bling' which features BNXN and Amarae enjoying a decent run on the charts.

ALSO READ: 'SEX OVER LOVE' PULSE ALBUM REVIEW

So far, his 2022 release 'Commando' has enjoyed wide attention and even sparked a social media challenge. And going by Blaqbone's confidence, his album 'Young Preacher' might indeed be the best album of 2022.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

