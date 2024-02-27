Beyoncé's hit country song 'Texas Hold 'Em' tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs published weekly by Billboard Magazine.

Chart rankings are based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play, and online streaming in the United States.

A new chart is compiled and officially released to the public by Billboard every Tuesday.

Jack Harlow's Lovin On Me holds the second spot on the chart, while Teddy Swims Lose Control was rated third.

Carnival by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti, Remember Everything by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves and Snooze by SZA were rated fourth, fifth and sixth respectively on the chart.