RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bella Shmurda to release 8-track sophomore EP, 'High Tension'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The EP will drop under Dagbana Republik and OneRPM.

Bella Shmurda to release 8-track sophomore EP, 'High Tension.' (OneWordGlobal)

On June 3, 2021, Headies-nominated Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda announced the imminent release of his sophomore EP, 'High Tension Vol. 2.'

Recommended articles

On his Instagram page @bella_shmurda, he wrote that, "Anubis told hanuman to take control... Though [sic] communication wasn’t frequent, but the connection is sanguine in nature and that’s why my life issa temptation plus a young man persuaded by optimism, boy couldn’t resist murmurs of the strike, which made his temperament Tension underneath the cloud and now a lifestyle so lightened by the weakness of pessimism.

"I go shock anybody wey no take caution. Republikans ft. myself on all tracks we made and that’s why I remain a fan now and forevermore .💐❤️.

"This is the Time of our lives,do you have any options? 2.0 kindly take the next Turn! I hope you got some thyme? I got some!💃🕺😫

"Goals of a drummer boy 1960 - duaka ekwensi. Top member of the federal republik in publik."

The EP will have eight tracks. You can pre-order HERE. The EP will drop under Dagbana Republik and OneRPM.

Early in 2020, he released his debut EP, High Tension.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bella Shmurda to release 8-track sophomore EP, 'High Tension'

Masterkraft's 'Masta Groove' EP is filled with delightful dance music and you might want to check it out

Mizzle canvasses romantic themes ‘In The Dark’ [Pulse EP Review]

Blxckie talks about his fanbase, studying psychology and more

After leaving Dr. Dolor, Nikita charts a new course with 'GBOWO'

With ‘Mixed Feelings,’ Dreylo proves he’s more than an influence and he will shock many [Pulse EP Review]

Funmi Ayinke’s brand new single 'THE JOURNEY' is just so inspiring

Marvelcoin drops new song titled 'Pan African Dream'

Rexxie’s ‘A True Champion’ has diverse appeal, you should listen to it [Pulse Album Review]