Bella Shmurda to release 8-track sophomore EP, 'High Tension'

On his Instagram page @bella_shmurda, he wrote that, "Anubis told hanuman to take control... Though [sic] communication wasn’t frequent, but the connection is sanguine in nature and that’s why my life issa temptation plus a young man persuaded by optimism, boy couldn’t resist murmurs of the strike, which made his temperament Tension underneath the cloud and now a lifestyle so lightened by the weakness of pessimism.

"I go shock anybody wey no take caution. Republikans ft. myself on all tracks we made and that’s why I remain a fan now and forevermore .💐❤️.

"This is the Time of our lives,do you have any options? 2.0 kindly take the next Turn! I hope you got some thyme? I got some!💃🕺😫

"Goals of a drummer boy 1960 - duaka ekwensi. Top member of the federal republik in publik."

The EP will have eight tracks. You can pre-order HERE. The EP will drop under Dagbana Republik and OneRPM.