On June 3, 2021, Headies-nominated Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda announced the imminent release of his sophomore EP, 'High Tension Vol. 2.'
Bella Shmurda to release 8-track sophomore EP, 'High Tension'
The EP will drop under Dagbana Republik and OneRPM.
On his Instagram page @bella_shmurda, he wrote that, "Anubis told hanuman to take control... Though [sic] communication wasn’t frequent, but the connection is sanguine in nature and that’s why my life issa temptation plus a young man persuaded by optimism, boy couldn’t resist murmurs of the strike, which made his temperament Tension underneath the cloud and now a lifestyle so lightened by the weakness of pessimism.
"I go shock anybody wey no take caution. Republikans ft. myself on all tracks we made and that’s why I remain a fan now and forevermore .💐❤️.
"This is the Time of our lives,do you have any options? 2.0 kindly take the next Turn! I hope you got some thyme? I got some!💃🕺😫
"Goals of a drummer boy 1960 - duaka ekwensi. Top member of the federal republik in publik."
The EP will have eight tracks. You can pre-order HERE.
Early in 2020, he released his debut EP, High Tension.
