Beejay Sax teams up with worship leader, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey in a new song ‘Ese o Baba'

Ese o Baba is a simple worship song of gratitude that reiterates the need for thanksgiving through every of life's season and circumstance. Inspired by the true spirit of worship , Beejay Sax and Nathaniel Bassey deliver excellently well on this one. This song is truly a must have on your worship playlist.

Instagram

Invited to lead a private worship session with a family, Nathaniel Bassey and Beejay Sax spontaneously ministered this song as an opening, In the words of Nathaniel Bassey, “As we played, the song, the glory of the Lord filled the room”.

At a later date, the duo decided to record this song and share this experience with worshippers around the globe.