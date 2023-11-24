Street Hop sensation Balloranking returns with new EP 'Ghetto Vibration'

He transitioned into 2023 on the success of the resonant 'Trench Kid' project which captured hearts and ears alike, earning acclaim as a true voice of the streets.

It laid a perfect foundation for Balloranking to speak his truth and release the album 'Ghetto Gospel.'

This stellar project not only showcased some of his best work to date but also crowned him as the new face of street-hop – a minister of the realities and experiences of day-to-day urban life. His journey through 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable.

With the release of his latest musical endeavor, 'Ghetto Vibrations,' Balloranking invites listeners into a vibrant fusion of dancehall elements and Afrobeats flavor.

This dynamic project, crafted with meticulous precision, delivers an upbeat, party vibe that resonates perfectly with the celebratory spirit of the upcoming festive season.

As an added layer of significance, "Ghetto Vibrations'' marks Balloranking’s birthday celebration, indicating that it will be a project to be remembered for years to come.

“We are committed to nurturing the best talents in Africa and Balloranking is one of the best you will ever see. ‘Ghetto Vibrations’ is proof of that and will endear listeners to the world of Balloranking,” Dapper Group’s CEO, Damilola “Dapper” Akinwunmi adds.

