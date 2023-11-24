ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Street Hop sensation Balloranking returns with new EP 'Ghetto Vibration'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Balloranking continues to spread the Street gospel with new EP.

A review of 'Ghetto Gospel' by Nigerian musician Balloranking
A review of 'Ghetto Gospel' by Nigerian musician Balloranking

Recommended articles

He transitioned into 2023 on the success of the resonant 'Trench Kid' project which captured hearts and ears alike, earning acclaim as a true voice of the streets.

It laid a perfect foundation for Balloranking to speak his truth and release the album 'Ghetto Gospel.'

This stellar project not only showcased some of his best work to date but also crowned him as the new face of street-hop – a minister of the realities and experiences of day-to-day urban life. His journey through 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the release of his latest musical endeavor, 'Ghetto Vibrations,' Balloranking invites listeners into a vibrant fusion of dancehall elements and Afrobeats flavor.

This dynamic project, crafted with meticulous precision, delivers an upbeat, party vibe that resonates perfectly with the celebratory spirit of the upcoming festive season.

As an added layer of significance, "Ghetto Vibrations'' marks Balloranking’s birthday celebration, indicating that it will be a project to be remembered for years to come.

“We are committed to nurturing the best talents in Africa and Balloranking is one of the best you will ever see. ‘Ghetto Vibrations’ is proof of that and will endear listeners to the world of Balloranking,” Dapper Group’s CEO, Damilola “Dapper” Akinwunmi adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the pulsating beats and infectious rhythms, Balloranking's work ethic and unwavering dedication shine through. The past year has witnessed not only his artistic evolution but also the significant growth facilitated by the relentless efforts of his record label, Dapper Music and Entertainment.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising Street Hop star Rybeena debuts impressive self-titled EP

Rising Street Hop star Rybeena debuts impressive self-titled EP

Street Hop sensation Balloranking returns with new EP 'Ghetto Vibration'

Street Hop sensation Balloranking returns with new EP 'Ghetto Vibration'

Promoting your song on TikTok is better than going to Nigeria to promote it - Bulldog

Promoting your song on TikTok is better than going to Nigeria to promote it - Bulldog

Nigerian Jollof is the best, Ghana Jollof has no flavour - Hilda Baci

Nigerian Jollof is the best, Ghana Jollof has no flavour - Hilda Baci

Nigerian rapper Oladips 'resurrects' from the dead a week later

Nigerian rapper Oladips 'resurrects' from the dead a week later

DJ Lemmy taps South African stars Jobe London, Weezy, DJ Flammzy for ‘Zekethe’

DJ Lemmy taps South African stars Jobe London, Weezy, DJ Flammzy for ‘Zekethe’

Cavemen, Efya to appear on Flavour's upcoming album 'African Royalty'

Cavemen, Efya to appear on Flavour's upcoming album 'African Royalty'

Street Hop maestro Zlatan releases Detty December jam '10 Bottle'

Street Hop maestro Zlatan releases Detty December jam '10 Bottle'

Teni's 'Tears of the Sun' suffers from a lack of artistic direction

Teni's 'Tears of the Sun' suffers from a lack of artistic direction

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Davido says making 'Timeless' was like a healing process [Instagram]

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

Davido talks about being inspired by D'banj

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

Davido set to thrill fans at Eagle Square Abuja, after a successful A.W.A.Y concert in Atlanta

Davido set to thrill fans at Eagle Square in Abuja after successful AWAY concert in Atlanta