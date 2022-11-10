Streaming giant, Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”

Speaking on the announcement Bad Bunny tells Apple Music in an exclusive film, out today, that gets up close and personal with the 2022 Artist of the Year:

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It's because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt.” Upon being presented with the Apple Music Award, he adds: “Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!”

You can watch Bad Bunny’s meteoric rise, and the special music that help bring together listeners across the world into making him Apple’s Artist of the Year here.

Today, Bad Bunny takes over the 'La Fórmula' playlist and handpicks his favorite tracks from Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Mora, Jhayco, and others across Apple Music. And on Apple Music 1, it’s all Bad Bunny, all day.

A look back at some of Bad Bunny’s biggest moments on Apple Music: