Ayra Starr becomes the first female artiste to get multiple No. 1 songs in Nigeria

Also, ‘Rush’ ends a 26-week streak of consecutive No. 1 songs by EMPIRE – ‘Rush’ was released under Mavin Records.

Released as the lead single for 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe), ‘Rush’ is the second No. 1 off her debut album as it tops this week’s Nigeria Top 100.

Former No. 1s, ‘Organise’ and ‘Terminator’ slip to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Pheelz’s ‘Electricity’ with Davido moves 5-4 while former 7-week No. 1, Fireboy DML’s ‘Bandana’ with Asake retreats 4-5.

Asake’s ‘Joha’ is steady at its No. 6 peak for another week while there is a new debut at No. 7; Bella Shmurda’s ‘Philo’ with Omah Lay.

The song tallied 2.43 million streams (No. 8 on streaming) and 27 million in radio reach (No. 15 on radio). It is the seventh top 10 entry for Bella Shmurda and the tenth for Omah Lay.

Rounding out this week’s top ten: Wizkid’s ‘Bad To Me’ dips 3-8; Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa – A COLORS SHOW’ re-enters the top ten at a new peak of No. 9; Asake’s ‘Dull’ falls 8-10.

Just outside the top ten, Victony’s ‘Soweto’ with Tempoe reaches a new high of No. 12 while Black Sherif’s ‘Soja’ debuts at No. 19.