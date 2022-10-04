RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr becomes the first female artiste to get multiple No. 1 songs in Nigeria

‘Rush’ tallied 4.66 million streams (No. 1 on streaming, up 49.4%) and 40.3 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio, up 29.8%). Its official video was also released on Monday, September 26 – allowing the song to reach up to 1.73 million airplay impressions on TV.

Nigeria’s afro-pop, R&B singer and songwriter Ayra Starr
This makes Ayra Starr the first female artiste with multiple No. 1 songs in Nigeria – ‘Bloody Samaritan’ also peaked at No. 1 a year and a week ago in Nigeria. Also, with ‘Rush’ at No. 1, it marks the first time a female artiste has reached the summit of an aggregate chart in Nigeria. It is the longest streak without a No. 1 song by a female artiste – 40 weeks.

Also, ‘Rush’ ends a 26-week streak of consecutive No. 1 songs by EMPIRE – ‘Rush’ was released under Mavin Records.

Released as the lead single for 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe), ‘Rush’ is the second No. 1 off her debut album as it tops this week’s Nigeria Top 100.

Former No. 1s, ‘Organise’ and ‘Terminator’ slip to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Pheelz’s ‘Electricity’ with Davido moves 5-4 while former 7-week No. 1, Fireboy DML’s ‘Bandana’ with Asake retreats 4-5.

Asake’s ‘Joha’ is steady at its No. 6 peak for another week while there is a new debut at No. 7; Bella Shmurda’s ‘Philo’ with Omah Lay.

The song tallied 2.43 million streams (No. 8 on streaming) and 27 million in radio reach (No. 15 on radio). It is the seventh top 10 entry for Bella Shmurda and the tenth for Omah Lay.

Rounding out this week’s top ten: Wizkid’s ‘Bad To Me’ dips 3-8; Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa – A COLORS SHOW’ re-enters the top ten at a new peak of No. 9; Asake’s ‘Dull’ falls 8-10.

Just outside the top ten, Victony’s ‘Soweto’ with Tempoe reaches a new high of No. 12 while Black Sherif’s ‘Soja’ debuts at No. 19.

