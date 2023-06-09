Award-winning singer Simi returns with new ballad 'Stranger'

'Stranger' is a captivating pop-soul ballad written, composed, and engineered by SIMI herself, with production by the talented Louddaa and its sees the award-winning singer explores the influence of love and how it can cause us to behave unexpectedly in our relationships.

Additionally, it was recently announced that she will be joining Grammy Award-winning superstar Alicia Keys on her 'Keys To The Summer' North American tour in July. Now,

Simi shares her inspiration for 'Stranger,' describing it as a story about the risks and consequences of love. Love brings both joy and pain, and the song narrates the experience of someone who has loved and suffered as a result.

Regarded as one of the driving forces behind Nigeria's new Afropop wave and recognized as one of the most distinctive female voices in African music today, Simi has enjoyed a successful career on the continent.