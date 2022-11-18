RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Audiomack partners with Afrochella to launch the Fourth Edition of the Rising Star Challenge

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByAudiomack

Audiomack partners with Afrochella
Audiomack partners with Afrochella

Music streaming platform Audiomack has announced its partnership with Afrochella to host the fourth edition of the Rising Star Challenge. The Afrochella Rising Star Challenge which launched in 2019 is aimed at increasing visibility for upcoming artists across the African continent.

Recommended articles

This year, artists from across Africa have been called to upload their music and post a 1-minute video introducing themselves, the genre of music they make and their music making process for a chance to win the Rising Star Challenge. The entries will be judged by special guest judges who are key players in the music industry. The best twenty-five entries will be curated into a playlist where fans are able to vote for their favourite artist and the top 5 artists will be given a performance slot at the upcoming Afrochella in Ghana. The winner will receive a thousand dollars ($1,000) cash prize and a studio session with BBNZ live.

Rising Star
Rising Star Pulse Nigeria

In addition to this, the first runner-up will win a cash prize, article spotlight feature on Audiomack World and a 1-on-1 personal (2hour) studio session while the second runner-up will receive a cash prize, 1-on-1 personal mentorship call with an industry expert and spotlight on Audiomack World.

Commenting on the partnership, Afrochella Founder, Abdul Karim-Abdullah said, “The partnership with Audiomack has been one that has shaped a new pipeline for rising stars in Africa. The work Afrochella & Audiomack have been able to produce in the past 4 years has planted seeds that will make for a better music ecosystem in Africa for years to come.”

“It has always been our mission to push and promote African talent across the continent and the world, which is why we are excited to partner once again with Afrochella for the Rising Star Challenge. It has been exciting to see the growth of previous winners and we aim to keep providing platforms and avenues for artists to receive maximum visibility”, said Charlotte Bwana, Director of Brand & Media Partnerships in Africa.

“Rising Stars” is currently underway and closes December 6th, 2022. Artists can apply and find all information at https://afrochella.com/risingtalent

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByAudiomack

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guchi releases the visuals for her captivating single, 'I Swear' feat Yemi Alade

Guchi releases the visuals for her captivating single, 'I Swear' feat Yemi Alade

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ruger, Teni, DJ Tunez, T.I Blaze, Ria Sean and more

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ruger, Teni, DJ Tunez, T.I Blaze, Ria Sean and more

Espacio Dios releases new impressive single, 'Pelo'

Espacio Dios releases new impressive single, 'Pelo'

Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down

Burna Boy about to give his throne to the next big Machala in music its about to go down

LiveWire Concerts presents Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert

LiveWire Concerts presents Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert

Audiomack partners with Afrochella to launch the Fourth Edition of the Rising Star Challenge

Audiomack partners with Afrochella to launch the Fourth Edition of the Rising Star Challenge

Kiki not arrested, Tiktoker recants fake news about Osinbajo’s daughter

Kiki not arrested, Tiktoker recants fake news about Osinbajo’s daughter

Rising talent Azanti drops debut album, 'Heart Parts & Nostalgia'

Rising talent Azanti drops debut album, 'Heart Parts & Nostalgia'

Orezi returns with new catchy tune, 'No Advise Me'

Orezi returns with new catchy tune, 'No Advise Me'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Watch Chinko

'I was homeless and slept on the floor after losing my record deal,' Chinko Ekun reveals

Wizkid Apple Music Live

Wizkid dazzles fans with stellar performance on Apple Music Live