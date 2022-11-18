Audiomack partners with Afrochella to launch the Fourth Edition of the Rising Star Challenge

This year, artists from across Africa have been called to upload their music and post a 1-minute video introducing themselves, the genre of music they make and their music making process for a chance to win the Rising Star Challenge. The entries will be judged by special guest judges who are key players in the music industry. The best twenty-five entries will be curated into a playlist where fans are able to vote for their favourite artist and the top 5 artists will be given a performance slot at the upcoming Afrochella in Ghana. The winner will receive a thousand dollars ($1,000) cash prize and a studio session with BBNZ live.

In addition to this, the first runner-up will win a cash prize, article spotlight feature on Audiomack World and a 1-on-1 personal (2hour) studio session while the second runner-up will receive a cash prize, 1-on-1 personal mentorship call with an industry expert and spotlight on Audiomack World.

Commenting on the partnership, Afrochella Founder, Abdul Karim-Abdullah said, “The partnership with Audiomack has been one that has shaped a new pipeline for rising stars in Africa. The work Afrochella & Audiomack have been able to produce in the past 4 years has planted seeds that will make for a better music ecosystem in Africa for years to come.”

“It has always been our mission to push and promote African talent across the continent and the world, which is why we are excited to partner once again with Afrochella for the Rising Star Challenge. It has been exciting to see the growth of previous winners and we aim to keep providing platforms and avenues for artists to receive maximum visibility”, said Charlotte Bwana, Director of Brand & Media Partnerships in Africa.

“Rising Stars” is currently underway and closes December 6th, 2022. Artists can apply and find all information at https://afrochella.com/risingtalent

