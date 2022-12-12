ADVERTISEMENT
Asake thrills fans at Brixton O2 show

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Asake has kicked off the first of his 3 sold-out shows in O2 Brixton Arena London and he dazzled fans with an electrifying performance of his songs.

Details: It came as a surprise to some after Asake's Brixton O2 tickets sold out consecutively in less than 5 minutes. For others, it was simply proof of the unprecedented run he was having in 2022.

On Sunday, 11th December 2022, Asake hosted the first day of his Brixton O2 show with fans filling up the 5,000 capacity to watch the superstar street-pop sensation.

Asake delighted fans with a selection of his hit singles off his record-breaking debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' while fans sang along.

Asake was also joined on stage by Olamide who also thrilled the fans with his hit singles.

Asake has enjoyed an incredible 2022 with his debut album setting several records including:

  • Set New Apple Music Africa Record: 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' has set a new record on Apple music after becoming the African album with the most first-day streams as well as the most opening three-day streams.
  • TurnTable Nigeria Top 100: Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' is the first album to have 7 songs in the top ten positions in the history of TurnTable Charts. On the Chart week dated September 19th, 2022, 'Terminator' topped the chart, and other singles including 'Organise', 'Joha', 'PBUY', 'Nzaza', 'Dull', and 'Dupe' appeared at the top 10.
  • Apple Music Nigeria Top 100: Asake's debut album also became the first album to have all its tracks occupy the first 12 spots on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 in what's an unprecedented clean sweep.
  • A highest debuting Nigerian Album on Billboard 200: The album debuted at number 66th on the chart week dated September 24th, 2022. This makes it the highest-debuting Nigerian album on the chart. It also sees 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' becomes the fourth highest-ranking Nigerian album on the chart.
  • A number 2 peak on Billboard World Album Chart: 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' achieved a new peak after climbing up to the number 2 position on Billboard World Album Chart in the chart week dated September 24th, 2022. The album debuted at number 7 on the chart.
  • Debuted on the UK Albums Chart: Asake's debut album scored a debut on the UK Albums Chart entering at number 22. This followed its impressive first week in the United Kingdom which makes it the first Nigerian album to debut on the chart.
  • Peaked at number one in 26 countries on Apple Music Album Chart: 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' reached Number one in 26 countries including 6 European countries.

Since the album's release, it has broken records and set new ones in its stead. The album reinforces Asake's position as the most in-form Afrobeats artist of 2022.

Adeayo Adebiyi
Asake thrills fans at Brixton O2 show

