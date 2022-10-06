RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake shares fun-filled video for 'Joha'

Onyema Courage

Nigerian star, Asake returns with a beautiful video for his popular song, 'Joha'.

Artist: Asake

Song Title: Joha

Genre: Street-Pop

Date of Release: October6th, 2022

Video Director: TG Omori

Length: 2 minutes 32 seconds

Label: YBNL /EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Asake recruits leading cinematographer TG Omori for a fun-filled three-minute video for his first visual following the release of his debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe.' The sensational video captures the singer's trending dance steps for the song 'Joha,' which he premiered on his Instagram account.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

