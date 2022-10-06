Artist: Asake
Asake shares fun-filled video for 'Joha'
Nigerian star, Asake returns with a beautiful video for his popular song, 'Joha'.
Read Also
Song Title: Joha
Genre: Street-Pop
Date of Release: October6th, 2022
Video Director: TG Omori
Length: 2 minutes 32 seconds
Label: YBNL /EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Asake recruits leading cinematographer TG Omori for a fun-filled three-minute video for his first visual following the release of his debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe.' The sensational video captures the singer's trending dance steps for the song 'Joha,' which he premiered on his Instagram account.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
American-Nigerian record label, Taradomemusik signs new artist, Irhay
Mercy Aigbe's husband celebrates first wife’s birthday
Asake shares fun-filled video for 'Joha'
Canadian filmmaker KC Muel sets to take Nollywood by storm
Big Brother Titans: Organisers announce call to entry for Nigerians & South Africans
Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian drag each other over Kim's image
Show Dem Camp serves old wine in new glasses in 'Palmwine Music 3' [Pulse Album Review]
Bella Shmurda calls out Naira Marley over Mohbad, tags him a ‘parlor dog’
South African R&B sensation Elaine named Spotify EQUAL Africa Artist for October
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox