Asake abruptly ends Baltimore show over security risk

Footage emerged online of Asake jogging off the stage accompanied by security personnel.

Security first: The United States has a record of gun violence and recently, American artist PnB Rock was shot dead at a restaurant in California.

The report of one of the security personnel losing his gun in a fully packed indoor hall is sufficient reason to prompt the organization to end the show and prioritize the safety of everyone present.

Organizers tender apology and promise new date: The organizers have apologized for the way the show ended explaining that it was done for the safety of everyone present,

The organizers and Asake also promised to set up a new date for the event which will be announced in due time.