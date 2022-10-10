RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake abruptly ends Baltimore show over security risk

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star and red-hot artist, Asake had to unceremoniously end his Baltimore performance after he was advised to do so by his security team.

Details: In a performance at a sold-out show in Baltimore USA, Asake was prompted to take an early shower after one of the security personnel at the event reported that his firearm had been stolen.

Footage emerged online of Asake jogging off the stage accompanied by security personnel.

Security first: The United States has a record of gun violence and recently, American artist PnB Rock was shot dead at a restaurant in California.

The report of one of the security personnel losing his gun in a fully packed indoor hall is sufficient reason to prompt the organization to end the show and prioritize the safety of everyone present.

Organizers tender apology and promise new date: The organizers have apologized for the way the show ended explaining that it was done for the safety of everyone present,

The organizers and Asake also promised to set up a new date for the event which will be announced in due time.

