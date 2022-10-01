Apple Music honours Nigerian Independence Day with celebratory Oshe Naija campaign

There have also been 16 playlists exclusively curated for the Oshe Naija campaign from T.I Blaze, Ajebo Hustlers, Bnxn, Victony, Joeboy, Fave, Oxlade, Ruger, Bella Shmurda, Zinoleesky, Crayon, Mohbad, Seyi Vibez, Layzee Ellla, Lojay, Blaqbonez, The Cavemen, and Guchi for you to explore.

It will also house an overarching Oshe Naija Playlist, Artist Essentials, Top Albums, Essential Albums, Naija Video Hits, Naija Risers, Behind The Board and Hit Maker playlists, as well as Up Next Nigeria recipients.

“Growing up in Nigeria, listening to some of these artists helped shape my childhood and impacted my experiences in certain ways. I love my home country so much and I'm proud to be one of the voices shaping the experiences of other youths in recent times.” - Victony.

"Growing up as a young Nigerian, I would say I was lucky and blessed to have experienced Afrobeats just at its heart of discovery and total awareness. The Nigerian pop industry had undergone an essential evolution birthing some of the greatest hits African music has ever witnessed. These songs shaped my teenage years, and I consider each soundtrack a classic. Listen and enjoy.” - Joeboy.

“These songs played individual roles in the development of my sound and space as an artist because each record came ahead of its time and have collectively made impact in the structure of new day Afrobeats.” - Oxlade.

"Naija is music and Afrobeats is authentic. This playlist proves how authentic our sound is and how dominant our sound has become over the years.” - Bella Shmurda.

“Basically, when I hear a song I know what's gonna stay on my playlist forever. No matter how many times I've listened to it or how long it's been since release, these songs always give me the exact same feeling I felt when I first heard them and I'm glad to share them with you”. - Layzee Ella

"Listening to the various songs on this playlist has shaped and fuelled my passion for music. I get inspirational direction on how far I want my craft to go as I bless my ears with melodious rhythms.” - Guchi