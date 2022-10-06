American-Nigerian record label, Taradomemusik signs new artist, Irhay

TaradomeMusik, an indie record label based in America and founded by E. Kiszo Ugokwe a Nigerian with over 30 years of experience in entertainment both locally and in the diaspora has taken it upon herself to scout, develop and break new afro-beat artists into emerging markets locally and globally starting with the signing of IRhay, a talented and hardworking artist who successfully fuses afrobeat with other sub genres like reggae, highlife and pop to create a pleasing sound which is both unique & catchy.

Pulse Nigeria

According to IRhay the sensational 23 year old singer and songwriter, he was discovered on social media when his friends shared some of his freestyle videos and it caught the attention of the label chief who reached out to him, agreed to put him under artist development which involved trainings in vocal dexterity, stage performance, media ethics, songwriting and globally accepted recording practices.

“I feel very much equipped to face the world as an artist, and I am grateful to Taradomemusik for taking a chance on me” IRhay said, while signing his contract officially at the record label’s Lagos office.

Pulse Nigeria

“We are not only looking to sign artists and release music, we want to sign, develop and break globally ready artists with the capacity to release good music that transcends the status quo.”

Pulse Nigeria

Mr Kiszo emphasised during the press conference announcing TaradomeMusik’s debut artist in Africa.