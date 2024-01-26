All the records that could be broken at the 2024 Grammy Awards

In the data collected by VegasInsider, multiple records across the major categories and genre categories can all be broken at the 2024 Grammys set for February 4, 2024.

Below is the full list of all the records that can be broken across all the categories.

Big Four Categories

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish ('What Was I Made For') could join Paul Simon & Bruno Mars as the only artist with 3 Record of the year trophies if she wins; additionally, Eilish would become the first artist to win 3 ROTY trophies for solo projects (since Simon won twice with Simon & Garfunkel while Mars won for his collaboration with Mark Ronson and as a part of Silk Sonic).

Eilish would could also break her tie with Adele, Roberta Flack & Norah Jones and she would become the first and only female artist to win Record of the year three times (Eilish previously won for 'Bad Guy' & 'Everything I Wanted').

If Jack Antonoff wins Record of the year as a producer on Taylor Swift ’s 'Anti-Hero', he will achieve a rare feat of winning all 4 major awards at the Grammys - he won Best new artist & Song of the year with his band Fun, and he won 2 Album of the year trophies as a producer on Swift’s '1989' & 'folklore'.

Boygenius ('Not Strong Enough') could become only the second all-female group to ever win ROTY after The Chicks, who won for 'Not Ready To Make Nice' in 2007,

Song of the Year

Taylor Swift could win her first Song of the year trophy after record-breaking 7th nomination for 'Anti-Hero', which makes her the most nominated songwriter in the category ever (and thus also the most nominated songwriter without a win).

Jack Antonoff ('A&W' or 'Anti-Hero') and Billie Eilish & Finneas ('What Was I Made For') have a chance to join an elite group of 12 songwriters who have won two Song of the year trophies; Antonoff has a double chance to do so.

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift could break her tie with Stevie Wonder & Frank Sinatra (3 wins) and become the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Album of the year category if she wins her fourth trophy for 'Midnights'; she would also extend her record as the most awarded female artist in the Album of the year category (she previously won for 'Fearless', '1989' & most recently, 'folklore').

Lana Del Rey 's 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' could become the winning album with the longest title to ever win.

’s 'Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' could become the winning album with the longest title to ever win. Boygenius ('the record') could become only the second all-female group to ever win AOTY after The Chicks, who won for 'Taking The Long Way' in 2007.

('the record') could become only the second all-female group to ever win AOTY after The Chicks, who won for 'Taking The Long Way' in 2007. Jon Batiste ('World Music Radio') could join an elite group of 6 artists who have won AOTY more than one time and he could also join Adele & Stevie Wonder as the only artists to win for two consecutive studio albums (he previously won for 'We Are')

Best New Artist

The War and Treaty could become the first husband & wife duo to win in the Best New Artist category.

NUMBERS ACHIEVEMENTS

Multiple artists have a chance to equal the record for the most Grammys won in one night by a female solo artist, which is currently held jointly by Adele and Beyoncé with 6 wins in one night.

In 2024, 6 Grammys could be won by Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo or Brandy Clark; Victoria Monét and SZA have a chance to not only equal the record, but potentially break it since Monét has 7 total nominations and SZA 9 - in case of SZA, if she wins awards for all of her nominations, she would become the most awarded artist in one night of all time, surpassing Michael Jackson and Santana who won 8 awards in one night in their respective competing years.

If Hazel Monét wins Best Traditional R&B Performance for featuring on her mother Victoria Monét’s 'Hollywood' alongside 'Earth, Wind & Fire', she would become the youngest Grammy winner ever at 3 years old.

Genre-Specific Categories

Pop Categories

Best Pop Solo Performance

Taylor Swift could win her first Best Pop Solo Performance trophy after record-breaking 5th nomination for 'Anti-Hero', which makes her the most nominated artist in the category ever (and thus also the most nominated artist without a win).

Olivia Rodrigo could join Ed Sheeran (2 wins) and Adele (4 wins) as the only artists who have won 2 or more times in the Best Pop Solo Performance category if she wins for 'Vampire' (Rodrigo previously won for 'drivers license').

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus could become the first father-daughter to win on separate occasions in the Best Pop/Duo performance category - Miley Cyrus is nominated this year for her collaboration with Brandi Carlile 'A Thousand Miles' and Billy Ray Cyrus won for his collaboration with Lil Nas X 'Old Town Road'.

SZA could join Lady Gaga as the only artist that has won 2 times in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category - she previously won for 'Kiss Me More' with Doja Cat and she could win again this year for 'Ghost In The Machine' with Phoebe Bridgers.

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson could break her tie with Adele and become the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Best Pop Vocal Album category if she wins her third trophy for 'Chemistry'.

Ed Sheeran ('Subtract'), Olivia Rodrigo ('Guts') or Taylor Swift ('Midnights') could join Kelly Clarkson and Adele as the most awarded artists in the Best Pop Vocal Album category (2 wins).

Rap Categories

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar could extend his record in the Best Rap Performance category if he wins for 'The Hillbillies' (with Baby Keem), which would make it his 7th trophy in the category.

Visual Media Categories

Best Music Video

Billie Eilish could join Taylor Swift as the only artist to win as a sole director of her own music video if she wins for 'What Was I Made For'.

Kendrick Lamar could become the first artist to ever win in the Best Music Video category three times if he wins for "Count Me Out", which he also co-directed.

could become the first artist to ever win in the Best Music Video category three times if he wins for “Count Me Out”, which he also co-directed. The Beatles could join a group of 7 other artists that have won in the Best Music Video category more than once if they win for “I’m Only Sleeping”.

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

John Williams could extend his record in the Best Score Soundtrack category and win his 12th trophy for scoring “The Fabelmans”; Williams could achieve the same in the Best Instrumental Composition category if he wins for “Helena’s Theme”.

Country Categories

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton could extend his record for the most amount of wins in the Best Country Solo Performance if he wins his 4th trophy for “White Horse”.

Best Country Song

Chris Stapleton (“White Horse”) or Kacey Musgraves (“I Remember Everything” / “In Your Love”) could equal Lori McKenna and Josh Kear as the songwriters with the most awards in the Best Country Song category (3) - Musgraves has a double chance to do so.

Latin Music Categories

Best Tropican Latin Album

Rubén Blades could extend his record as the most awarded artist in the Best Tropical Latin Album if he wins his 8th trophy for 'Siembra'.

Best Musica Urbana Album

Karol G could become the first female artist to ever win in the Best Música Urbana Album category if she wins for 'Mañana Será Bonito'.

Rock & Metal Categories

Foo Fighters could extend their record (5 wins) in the Best Rock Album category if they win their 6th trophy for “But Here We Are”.

Dave Grohl & Pat Smear could extend their record (4 wins) in the Best Rock Song category if they win their 5th trophy for “Rescued” and if “Rescued” wins in the Best Rock Performance category, Foo Fighters will also extend their record in that category (they have won 2 trophies, this could be their third).

Metallica could extend their record in the Best Metal Performance category if they win for "72 seasons" (they have won 6 times, this would be their 7th trophy in the category).

Dance/Electronic Categories

Skrillex could extend his record as the artist with the most wins in the Best Dance/Electronic recording category if he wins his 4th trophy for “Rumble” and he could also break his tie with The Chemical Brothers (3 wins) in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category if he wins 4th trophy for “Quest for Fire”.

On the other hand, if The Chemical Brothers win for “For That Beautiful Feeling”, they will break their tie with Skrillex and will be the sole holder of the record of the most wins in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.

American Roots & Americana Categories

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste could become the first artist to win two times in the Best American Roots performance category if he wins for “Butterfly” (he previously won for “Cry”).

Best American Roots Song

Jason Isbell (“Cast Iron Skillet”) could become the first artist to win the Best American Roots Song category 3 times.

Best Americana Album

Jason Isbell could become the first artist to win the Best Americana Album category 3 times if he wins for “Weathervanes”.

Gospel & Christian Categories

Best Gospel Performance/ Song

Kirk Franklin could extend his record as the most awarded artist in the Best Gospel Performance / Song category if he wins his 5th trophy for “All Things”.

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song

for KING & COUNTRY could break their tie with Dolly Parton (2 wins) and become the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song category if they win their third trophy for “Love Me Like I am” with Jordin Sparks.

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Lauren Daigle could become the first female artist to win twice in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category if she wins for “Lauren Daigle” and she would also join for KING & COUNTRY, Maverick City Music & TobyMac as the most awarded artist in the category (2 wins).

Instrumental Categories

Best Arrangement Instrumental and Vocals

Jacob Collier could tie Vince Mendoza and David Foster as the artist with the most wins (4) in the Best Arrangement Instrumental and Vocals category if he wins his fourth trophy for “In the wee small hours of the morning”.

Production