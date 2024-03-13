ADVERTISEMENT
Beyoncé's latest album is called 'Act II: Cowboy Carter' – see all the details

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Act II: Cowboy Carter will be released on March 29 2024, and will feature a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene"

At 42, Beyoncé continues to push the boundaries of music, this time by embracing a unique cowboy theme, as revealed through her Instagram and official website. The album's cover, featuring a brown and silver horse saddle with a "Cowboy Carter" sash, symbolises the fusion of country elements with Beyoncé's unparalleled style.

Adding to the anticipation, legendary country musician Dolly Parton has shared that Beyoncé is expected to cover her classic hit "Jolene" on the album. "Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Parton expressed. Her enthusiasm for Beyoncé's rendition of the song underscores the cross-genre appeal of Act II: Cowboy Carter and highlights the mutual respect between two of music's most influential women.

Beyoncé's website teases fans with alternate album artwork, offering a closer look at the singer in a black cowboy hat, a white snake over her eye, and her hair in a blonde, feathered cut and braids. This imagery complements the album's thematic direction, blending elements of danger, allure, and the rugged charm of cowboy culture.

For Nigerian fans and global audiences alike, the inclusion of "Jolene" adds a layer of excitement to the album's release. Beyoncé's ability to traverse genres and collaborate with icons like Dolly Parton showcases her versatility and respect for music's rich history.

Act II: Cowboy Carter promises to be a landmark addition to Beyoncé's discography, merging the soul of country music with her innovative and visually captivating style.

As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for what is poised to be a visually and musically profound journey. Beyoncé's Act II: Cowboy Carter is not just an album; it's a celebration of music's boundless potential when worlds collide, promising to captivate fans from Lagos to Los Angeles with its unique blend of sounds and styles.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

