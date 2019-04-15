Florida's weather and beautiful beaches make it one of the most visited states in the US and home to many celebrities some of whom Odozi has been opportune to meet and work with.

According to the singer who hails from Imo state Nigeria, he has met rapper Boosie Badass who he produced a record for. He also met Cardi B, Akon, Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, John Travolta and Keanu Reeves.

Detailing his meeting with Rick Ross and Akon, the singer, songwriter and producer said they actually advised him to consider coming to Nigeria to start his music career. They encouraged him to work with Nigerian producers and video directors because of how big Afrobeats has become in the world.

Following the advice, he has linked up with music producer Spellz for his first single titled 'I'm Sorry', a dancehall pop single.

The song and its brilliantly shot music video which was directed by Adasa Cookey is on heavy rotation on radio and TV.

