Ayo Shonaiya's groundbreaking documentary 'Afrobeats: The Backstory' premieres June 29th

Ayo Shonaiya has been active in the Nigerian music industry for decades and he has played a pivotal role in engineering the domestic rise of Afrobeats as well as its export to the United Kingdom and the United States.

With over 300 hours of never before seen tapes that captures key moments which features the early days of some of the biggest names in Afrobeats, the documentary is an exclusive trip back in time.

Additionally, the documentary dives into the role played by different stakeholders that includes the artists, DJs, Marketers, the diaspora, and even the very source of Afrobeats.