Ayo Shonaiya's groundbreaking documentary 'Afrobeats: The Backstory' premieres June 29th

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ayo Shonaiya's long awaited documentary 'Afrobeats the Backstory' that captures the historic rise of Afrobeats will premiere on Wednesday 29th June 2022.

Afrobeats- The Backstory
Afrobeats- The Backstory

The documentary features exclusive interviews and footages that captures from events and moments both local and international that tells the story of Afrobeats.

Ayo Shonaiya has been active in the Nigerian music industry for decades and he has played a pivotal role in engineering the domestic rise of Afrobeats as well as its export to the United Kingdom and the United States.

With over 300 hours of never before seen tapes that captures key moments which features the early days of some of the biggest names in Afrobeats, the documentary is an exclusive trip back in time.

Additionally, the documentary dives into the role played by different stakeholders that includes the artists, DJs, Marketers, the diaspora, and even the very source of Afrobeats.

'Afrobeats: The Backstory' will be streaming on Netflix from 29th June 2022.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

