RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

African Migos features HKN act, Danagog on new single, 'One Time'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The positive feedback from this release led them to go a step further by shooting this impressive video directed by HD Genesis films and shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

African Migos features HKN act, Danagog on new single, 'One Time.' (TBD)

Pulse Nigeria

Taiwo Adebesin (T-Besh) and Kehinde Adebesin (KayBesh) are twin brothers who go by the stage name AfricanMigos.

Recommended articles

AfricanMigos was coined from the popular American music group Migos and they have begun their Afrobeats journey with an impressive new single titled ‘One Time’ featuring HKN’s finest Danagog.

Danagog is famed for his several impressive records with Davido and the DMW camp over the years. Something worthy of note is that he still creates bangers today.

The positive feedback from this release led them to go a step further by shooting this impressive video directed by HD Genesis films and shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

AfricanMigos aims to carve a niche for themselves in the Group/Duo industry of the Afrobeats scene that seems untapped for years.

Watch The video to 'One Time' below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife