ADVERTISEMENT
Adekunle Gold drops exciting 3 single-pack 'Tio Tequila'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Adekunle Gold has released 3 new singles as he continues his fine form.

The award-winning star has been in fine form in 2023 with his hit single 'Party No Dey Stop' reaching the top spot of TurnTable Top 100.

Adekunle Gold is aiming to extend his run of hits with the release of a 3 single pack he calls 'Tio Tequila'.

The 3 single-pack comprises 'Do You Mind', 'Omo Eko', and the earlier released 'Party No Dey Stop'.

'Do You Mind' deploys a bouncy Dancehall tune with which AG delivers a swaggering delivery and sensual melody for a tune that's sure to get listeners in a partying mood.

'Omo Eko' speaks to his easy-going and fun-loving nature as a Lagos boy who just wants to have a good time. The song is a blend of Amapiano and Afrobeats without smooth synths and well-arranged drums that makes for an easy listen.

His earlier release 'Party No Dey Stop' topped Pulse's Top 10 Songs for Q1 2023 and Adekunle Gold will be hoping to replicate this success with his new singles.

'Tio Tequila' was released on May 25 and it's available for streaming on all platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi

ADVERTISEMENT

