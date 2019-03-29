Pulse Music presents this week's compilation of 10 of the best new songs released recently and essential for your listening this weekend.

Every week promises a flood of fresh new music from some of your favorite acts and some that may not really be known to you, but we have taken it upon ourselves to sift through the quantity and bring to you only the very best every other Friday.

Here are 10 new songs you need to listen to this week

A-Q - '(-Ve)' Feat Ruby Gyang

100 Crowns co-owner, A-Q features singer Ruby Gyang on his first official single for the year titled, '-Ve.'

Rapping about fans showing him love on social media and then a particular one that soon progresses from the chat room to the bedroom, the elite rapper stays constant in telling stories and creating wild imagery as the sexual moment soon lead to him uncertain of his HIV status.

From the story telling to Ruby's enchanting vocals, A-Q delivers yet another stellar showing proving why he has consistently been mentioned among the greatest rappers in the game.

Oma Mahmud - 'Rock Me' Ft. Yung L

'Rock Me', a mid tempo Afro pop tune with a Caribbean feel, is the latest single from Oma Mahmud featuring Yung L.

The Kabizzy produced record is off his forthcoming album, "ROCKSTVR," expected later in the year.

Toby Grey - 'Show Glass (Remix)' Ft. Chinko Ekun & Terry Apala

Grey Nation sensational singer Toby Grey releases the video to the remix of her latest single 'Show Glass.' The conscious record features Chinko Ekun and new school Apala singer Terry Apala.

The video was directed by Oludare.

Qdot - 'Koshi Danu'

Indigenous act Qdot returns with 'Koshi Danu.' A playful song that talks about those who are always making demands from him.

The song was produced by Pherari.

Oladips - 'Vain'

To celebrate his birthday, Oladips puts out this new freestyle titled 'Vain,' inspired by Fireboy and Oxlade's 'Sing.'

In the song, the talented rapper is grateful for everything he has and expresses the vanity that comes in chasing things that would someday pass away.

Rema - 'Why'

Mavin artist new signing, Rema, steps into the industry with his introductory four track body of work, ''Rema EP.''

'Why' is the stand out track as it showcases his versatility and trap influences which he delivers with some level of maturity and confidence.

Bisola - 'Good Old Days'

Temple Music’s First Lady, Bisola Aiyeola, goes on a nostalgic trip with the visuals to her latest single, 'Good Old Days.'

She reminisces on events that made her growing up fun while recollecting nursery rhymes that were the essence of her child hood.

Tomi Owo - 'Night Rain'

Tomi Owo follows up her last single, 'Vessel' with this soulful tune 'Night Rain.' Over laid back and soft production, Tomi sings with conviction as she calls on the rain to wash away every pain.

Leopard - 'Shola (remix)' feat Mr Eazi

Supported by Mr Eazi's Empawa program which is providing a platform to empower upcoming artists through videos, Leopard teams up with the Banku Music boss to render the remix to his 2018 single, 'Shola.'

WizzyPro – 'Life' ft. Barry Jhay, Magnito & DI Mien

Producer WizzyPro enlists Magnito, Barry Jhay and on his latest record 'Life.'

Barry Jhay with his unique is focused in his desire to make plenty money while rapper Magnito in his comical style laces a befitting verse.