Don Jazzy has announced the signing of a new upcoming act, Rema to his Mavin Records.

The Mavin boss made this known via several messages on his social media pages earlier on Friday, March 22, 2019.

In the shared post, Don Jazzy wrote, ''Today another Mavin is Activated.

Mavin/Jonzing is excited to present the newest MAVIN. Rema is a super talented young artist I have no doubt is going to be the future of Afrobeats.''

Following the exit of Reekado Banks in December 2018, Rema joins the illustrious label which enters its seventh year since it was created in May 2012 and would be joining other acts like Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, D'ija, Dr Sid, D'Prince, Poe, Johnny Drille and DNA twins.

This announcement follows Mavins' recent investment deal with Kupanda Holdings signed in January.

A deal which according to Tega Oghenejobo, the Chief Operating Officer of Mavin Global allows them grow and take on more artist unto the label.

''It also means that if you are a young artist out of any country in Africa, you make amazing music and we are able to locate you, we will be able to put you on a platform that has a track record and the right employees that will be committed on the continent and also prepare your music for global consumption.''

The signing was immediately followed by the release of the visuals to his introductory single, 'Iron Man.'