Following the release of her enthralling latest studio album, Love Deep High Life (#LDHL), the multitalented artist and Afrobeat songwriter, Omawumi hosted friends and fans at Otis Place, Victoria Island to an exclusive album launch on Thursday evening, August 12, in celebration of World Youth Day.
A delightful evening with Omawumi as she hosts colleagues and friends to an exclusive album launch "Love Deep High Life"
Guests watched Omawumi performed in her powerful vocal dexterity followed by an interactive Q&A session.
The event was a very delightful and intimate evening with Ebuka, Bovi, Nancy Isime, Di’Ja, DJ obi, Waje, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Mai Atafo, Bikiya Graham-Doughlas with other celebrities in attendance.
Hosted by comedienne Chigul, guests watched Omawumi performed in her powerful vocal dexterity followed by an interactive Q&A session in which she spoke about the inspiration and journey of the album.
Commenting on the #LDHL album, Omawumi said “I want to have a positive outlook on life-giving the current times we live. I want to celebrate the love, growth and freedom it brings. Also, the lessons in each track cut across all spheres of life from relationships, politics, family and even religion, so expect something exciting from each song. The album is now streaming across all digital platforms starting today”
See photos below;
This is a featured post.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng