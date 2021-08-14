A delightful evening with Omawumi as she hosts colleagues and friends to an exclusive album launch "Love Deep High Life"

Hosted by comedienne Chigul, guests watched Omawumi performed in her powerful vocal dexterity followed by an interactive Q&A session in which she spoke about the inspiration and journey of the album.

Commenting on the #LDHL album, Omawumi said “I want to have a positive outlook on life-giving the current times we live. I want to celebrate the love, growth and freedom it brings. Also, the lessons in each track cut across all spheres of life from relationships, politics, family and even religion, so expect something exciting from each song. The album is now streaming across all digital platforms starting today”