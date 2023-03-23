3 things to expect from Davido's upcoming album

Here are three things listeners can expect from Davido's 'Timeless' -

Hit singles

Since the release of his debut album 'Omo Baba Olowo' in 2013 Davido has established himself as Afrobeats' most reliable hitmaker. His catalogue boasts of some of the biggest hits in the continent and the last time he released an album, he delivered 'FEM' which became an instant smash hit.

'Timeless' can be expected to have a number of hit songs that will satisfy the yearnings of starving fans.

Top collaborations

Davido has joined forces with other artists to deliver some of the biggest collaborations in Afrobeats.

His third album 'A Better Time' delivered multiple superstar guest appearances including Nicki Minaj, Mayorkun, Sauti Sol, Chris Brown, Young Thug, and Nas.

His upcoming fourth album can be expected to pack exciting Nigerian and international collaborations that will see the megastar combine his hitmaking ability with that of other artists.

Memorable lines

Davido is known for delivering sticky lines that become part of Nigeria's pop culture and online conversation.

In his past records, Davido has delivered memorable lines in 'FEM' where his "Why you come dey para for me" line became an anthem. Also, his "She calls me brother, I call her sister too" line in 'Holy Ground' is just as memorable as his "When I look into your eyes all I see is your waist" line off 'D & G'.

