Seating arrangements for Davido, Burna Boy, others at Grammys revealed

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisers of the awards ceremony, Recording Academy, in videos on social media platforms, revealed how the award nominees will be seated.

Nigerian Afrobeat singers, Davido and Burna Boy have their tables close to A-list artists, just as they prepare for a historic night in their respective careers.

Davido is expected to sit at the table that has Ziggy Marley and within close distance of Megan Thee Stallion.

Burna Boy, on the other hand, has his seat reserved at the table that has 21 Savage and Brandy.

NAN reports that this year, five exceptional Nigerian artists’ nominations have attracted the interest of fans and industry experts.

Their presence celebrates Nigerian music dynamism while also highlighting Afrobeats’ global importance.

The addition of the ‘Best African Music Performance’ category to the awards has also sparked excitement among the African music community.

Burna Boy, dubbed the “King of Afro-fusion”, had already won the Grammys for Best Global Music Album in 2021.

This year, he received four nominations: Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Sittin’ on Top of the World” with 21 Savage); Best Global Music Performance (Alone); Best African Music Performance (City Boys) and Best Global Music Album (I Told Them).

Davido is aiming for his first Grammy win this year.

He received his first nominations for Best Global Music Album (Timeless); Best African Music Performance (“Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys), and Best Global Music Performance (Feel).

Olamide has made history as the first Nigerian rapper to bag a Grammy nomination.

His collaborative song with Asake, ‘Amapiano’, has been nominated in the maiden Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammys.

With her popular song, “Rush,” Afrobeats musician, Ayra Starr, is among the first nominees for the newly created Best African Music Performance category.