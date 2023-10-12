Grammy nominations for 66th edition will be announced on November 10

The 2024 Grammy Awards is set to be a historical one after the Academy announced the creation of three new categories which are the Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

The 66th Grammys will also be the first time the award for the Best African Music Performance will be presented on stage.

According to a news report by chart news platform Chart Data, 122 songs was submitted for the Best African Music Performance category. A Billboard article released after the creation of the new African category shortlisted Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop', Davido's 'Unavailable', and Asake's '2:30' among the front runners to be nominated for the newly created African category.

Over the years, the interest of Nigerians in the Grammys has increased following Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems' win. With the creation of the new African category, fans would be hoping that more Nigerian artists will join King Sunny Ade, Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Made Kuti, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Tems on the Grammy nominations list.

Ahead of the release of the nomination list on November 10th, the Academy has shared a video on the importance of members voting and how their decision can shape the future of the musical landscape.