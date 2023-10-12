ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Grammy nominations for 66th edition will be announced on November 10

Adeayo Adebiyi

The preparation for the 66th Grammys Awards has started.

Grammy nominations for 66th edition will be announced on November 10
Grammy nominations for 66th edition will be announced on November 10

Recommended articles

The 2024 Grammy Awards is set to be a historical one after the Academy announced the creation of three new categories which are the Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

The 66th Grammys will also be the first time the award for the Best African Music Performance will be presented on stage.

According to a news report by chart news platform Chart Data, 122 songs was submitted for the Best African Music Performance category. A Billboard article released after the creation of the new African category shortlisted Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop', Davido's 'Unavailable', and Asake's '2:30' among the front runners to be nominated for the newly created African category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, the interest of Nigerians in the Grammys has increased following Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems' win. With the creation of the new African category, fans would be hoping that more Nigerian artists will join King Sunny Ade, Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Made Kuti, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Tems on the Grammy nominations list.

Ahead of the release of the nomination list on November 10th, the Academy has shared a video on the importance of members voting and how their decision can shape the future of the musical landscape.

The 2024 Grammy Awards is set to be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Grammy nominations for 66th edition will be announced on November 10

Grammy nominations for 66th edition will be announced on November 10

Okey Bakassi's crime comedy movie 'Bank Alert' drops in November

Okey Bakassi's crime comedy movie 'Bank Alert' drops in November

Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals Chris Rock previously asked her on a date

Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals Chris Rock previously asked her on a date

Will Smith and I have been separated for 7 years - Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and I have been separated for 7 years - Jada Pinkett Smith

Lil Durk announces 'All My Life' remix featuring Burna Boy

Lil Durk announces 'All My Life' remix featuring Burna Boy

'BBNaija' finalist Cross almost took a voluntary exit from the show

'BBNaija' finalist Cross almost took a voluntary exit from the show

'The Black Book' is 10th most-watched Netflix film globally in Week 3

'The Black Book' is 10th most-watched Netflix film globally in Week 3

I cherish every moment with you - Ned Nwoko to Regina Daniels on her birthday

I cherish every moment with you - Ned Nwoko to Regina Daniels on her birthday

Kold AF shows refreshing uniqueness on 'KOLLIDE' EP

Kold AF shows refreshing uniqueness on 'KOLLIDE' EP

Pulse Sports

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda immortalizes Mohbad in new song

Bella Shmurda immortalises Mohbad in new song

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria