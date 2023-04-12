1da Banton's 'No Wahala' surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify

The song has now crossed over 100 million streams on Spotify which makes it one of the most streamed Nigerian songs on the platform.

The remix of 'No Wahala' received saw it receive a remix in 2022 featuring Tiwa Savage and Kizz Daniel. The remix has now surpassed over 20 million streams on Spotify.

1da Banton has built on the success of his international smash hit as he has kicked off 2023 on a strong foot with the release of 'Call Jehova'.