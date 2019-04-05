Every week promises a flood of fresh new music from some of your favorite acts and some that may not really be known to you, but we have taken it upon ourselves to sift through the quantity and bring to you only the very best every other Friday.

It is quite easy to get lost in the pool of releases on a daily from Nigerian artists, the sheer volume can be at times overwhelming while it becomes a task to listen to half of the songs saturating across your timeline of favorite streaming channels.

Pulse Music presents this week's compilation of 10 of the best new songs released recently and essential for your listening this weekend.

Here are 10 new songs you need on your playlist this week

Zlatan – Ijaya

Zlatan Ibile shared his story as he reaches 1 Million followers on Instagram with the full version of the previously teased record tagged 'ijaya'.

Emma Nyra - Humble feat Mr Real

Queen of Nyra Nation switches up her style with quick pace and major word-play in 'Humble' featuring Mr Real.

This up-tempo jam was produced by hit maker, Krizbeatz and it is sure to bang up your speakers.

DJ Kaywise - Vanessa feat Demmie Vee

DJ Kaywise returns with another anthem, 'Vanessa.' On the new song, DJ Kaywise teams up with Flyboy inc new signee, Demmie Vee to deliver an interesting party song.

Straffiti - Kuronbe feat Ice Prince, Zlatan Ibile, Pretty Boy

Ice Prince, Zlatan Ibile and Pretty Boy teamed up with Straffiti for his new single, 'Kuronbe'.

The track is heaped on the popular trap tune with Ice Prince and Zlatan bringing their unique factor into the feel good song.

Mo Benjamin - Sink or Swim

Sink or Swim reveals Mo Benjamin’s artistry and creative intelligence which is not always associated with a newcomer on the scene.

His lyrics show the two multi-faceted choices life and its hurdles throws at people.

Ruggedman - Sucasa Micasa feat Mr Real

Ruggedman returns with a new single, 'Sucasa Micasa' to kick off the second quarter of the year.

Teaming up with Mr Real, Ruggedman delivers a convincing performance with the new track which also has a video.

Solidstar - Wena

'Wena', a mid tempo Afro pop tune with a South African feel, is the latest single from Solidstar after a break.

The Kukbeat produced record is the latest track from Solidstar who seems to be trying new sounds.

Kcee - Doh Doh Doh

Kcee's 'Doh Doh Doh' is a feel good High-life tune produced by Blaq Jerzee that will surely get you on your feet.

The song is the first song off Kcee's much anticipated 3rd studio album titled, 'Eastern Conference.’

Krizbeat - Aminah feat Reekado Banks, Rayvanny

'Aminah' is a melodious pop tune that revolves around the subject of love.

Reekado Banks delivers a sensational opener while Rayvanny serenades with fine lines in Swahili.

Notrace - Melanin

Notrace is a new entrant on the music scene with a debut single titled Melanin. The song is aimed towards promoting the beauty and excellence of the Black woman.

Melanin has a video shot by Clarence Peters.