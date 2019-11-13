Zlatan made a subtle appeal to Funke Akindele to feature on her hit series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ during an Instagram live video.

The ‘Jenifa’ star prayed for Zlatan in the Yoruba language during the brief Instagram live video on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. “We will both remain successful, may we not be put to shame, God has made us the head, may we not fail. Zlatan,” Akindele-Bello prayed.

Funke Akindele and Zlatan Ibile got talking on Instagram live and he pleaded to feature on 'Jenifa's Diary'. [Instagram/Zlatan/funkeakindelebello]

Zlatan, who kept on responding saying ‘Amen’ also inquired about the actor and director’s family and kids before subtly pleading to feature in ‘Jenifa’s Diary’. “Please ma, don’t forget me for the next episode oo,” Zlatan said as Akindele-Bello promised to hook up with him soon.

Several music stars have featured in Funke Akindele-Bello’s hit TV series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ in the past.

In its 17th season, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ has featured music stars like Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Wunmi Obe and JJC Skillz in past episodes.

‘Jenifa’s Diary’ documents the life of Jenifa, a school dropout turned hairdresser and trying to remain relevant and upright as she runs her Jenifa Hair Salon.