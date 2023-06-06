The sports category has moved to a new website.

Here is your first look at Chioma Akpotha's new movie, 'A Smile, A Wink and A Tear'

Michael Aromolaran

The popular actress shared behind-the-scene photos from her latest project.

Chioma Akpotha plays an inspector in 'A Smile, A Wink and A Tear' [Instagram/Chiomakpotha]
Chioma Akpotha plays an inspector in 'A Smile, A Wink and A Tear' [Instagram/Chiomakpotha]

On Sunday, June 4, 2013, the veteran Nigerian actor shared several photos of herself on the set of the forthcoming movie.

Akpotha plays Inspector Mofunanya Igwe, an officer of the Federal Republic. In the photos, the 43-year-old poses by a car and is wearing a police uniform.

A Smile, A Wink and A Tear is produced by Winifred Unusual Productions and is directed by Izu Ojukwu, the director of Amina (2021), Power of One (2018), and '76 (2016).

For now, details about the movie's plot and its other members of cast have not yet been divulged to the public.

Her role in the movie follows her standout performance as Mama Ify in Jade Osiberu's Gangs Of Lagos (2023), in which she plays the hapless mother to a gangster (played by the musician Chike) who meets a bloody end.

During a career spanning more than two decades, the actress has featured in over a hundred movies, most recently in Funke Akindele's Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020) and Tosin Igho's Nneka: The Pretty Serpent (2020).

Michael Aromolaran Michael Aromolaran Michael Aromolaran is a writer and film/culture journalist.






