Comic actor, Woli Arole, Frank Donga, and Kelvin Ikeduba were some of the movie stars that attended the exclusive screening and premiere of 'The Call'

On Sunday, December 30, 2018, Arole hosted selected guests to the exclusive screening of the upcoming feature film at the IMAX Filmhouse cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

Other Nollywood stars and personalities that attended the exclusive screening are Babatunde Fowler, Tunji Alapini, Japeth Omojuwa, Tope Alake, Niyi Johnson, Abdulateef Adedimaji, Allwell Ademola, Funke Etti and James Abinibi.﻿

The movie boasts an exceptional cast, which includes Yinka Quadri, Woli Arole, Ashiri, Kelvin Ikeduba, Hafeez Oyetoro, Samuel Ajibola, Etinosa Ogbemudia and Segun Arinze.

Woli Arole, executive producer of the movie, said “The Call is about finding your purpose and getting it right. It is an exciting story and I am happy working on this movie. It's not wholly a Christian film but a movie that shows one's purpose and finding it.

"The movie is directed by James Abinibi and though working with him was stressful, he remains a great director. It wasn't easy shooting this film, it was also challenging but it's a great feeling seeing the movie come out with such love," Arole told Pulse.

'The Call,' Arole said, will be in cinemas from January 4, 2019.

'The Call' is a fictional story of a stubborn and heady young man, Arole, who is fond of playing pranks but was blessed with a spiritual ability to see visions. His whole life changed when he prophesy into peoples lives and the prophecies turns out true.