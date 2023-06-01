The sports category has moved to a new website.
What you need to know to about Nollywood/Bollywood series, 'Postcard'

Inemesit Udodiong

The upcoming project is a another Nigeria/India crossover.

'Postcard' features Tobi Bakre
Set in Cosmopolitan Mumbai and Lagos, the cross-cultural series follows the story of several characters whose lives intersect in a series of life changing events.

Shot both in Nigeria and India, the upcoming project wrapped principal production earlier this year.

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tobi Bakre, Sola Sobowale, Nancy Isime, Rajniesh Duggall, and Rahama Sadau are part of the impressive cast.

Sharing details of the series, the director said, "We’ve made something really special with the #PostcardSeries, and I really hope you all enjoy it when it comes out. I am really excited to share with you a sneak peek teaser of the show. PostcardSeries is a story that everyone can relate to in some way..."

The series is directed by Ahuja, who first announced news of the project in July 2022. Revealing some of the cast, the filmmaker assured film lovers that it would outdo her debut film, Namaste Wahala.

The Indian-Nigerian love story launched on Netflix early last year. The 2020 film was originally headed to the big screens, but suffered delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the teaser:

