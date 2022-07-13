The Lagos-based film executive announced on Tuesday, that King of Boys star Sola Sobowale and comedian Broda Shaggi will star in an untitled production set to be filmed in India.
Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India
Namaste Wahala director Hamisha Daryani Ahuja has confirmed a new project in the works.
“New cast reveal! *drum roll* @solasobowale is a legend in the Nollywood Industry. When I decided to cast her, I wondered if she would share my vision for this project...and she did,” Hamisha wrote in an Instagram post.
“Aunty Sola (as I call her) will be bringing her top notch professional acting to the project, and more importantly her beautiful energy. You'll get to see her in a role that further showcases her acting range! Get ready to be entertained as #NollywoodGoesToIndia.”
Reacting to the announcement, the veteran actress also took to Instagram to share that she’ll play a dynamic role in the upcoming film.
Also confirming his role, Broda Shaggi wrote on Instagram:
”I'm excited to announce that I'll be working with record-breaking Director/Exec Producer, @HamishaDaryaniAhuja on her upcoming project! From my short cameo appearance in her first movie, #namastewahala, to a full fledged role in this new project. And get this....we'll be going to India to film !!! I can't wait to show you guys a new dimension to Broda Shaggi - we're about to make a Globally acclaimed production y'all !!!!Are you guys as excited as I am ????#NollywoodGoesToIndia”
While details of the film’s plot remains under wraps, the filmmaker has repeatedly assured film lovers that it’ll outdo her debut film. She also hinted in a post shared on Instagram, that the idea for the upcoming film was birthed amid plans for a Namaste Wahala sequel.
Namaste Wahala launched on streaming platform Netflix last year February. The 2020 film was originally headed to the big screens but suffered delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
