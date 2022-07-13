RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Namaste Wahala director Hamisha Daryani Ahuja has confirmed a new project in the works.

Sola Sobowale and Broda Shaggi will star in the film set to be shot in India [Instagram/@solasobowale @brodashaggi @hamishadaryaniahuja ]
Sola Sobowale and Broda Shaggi will star in the film set to be shot in India [Instagram/@solasobowale @brodashaggi @hamishadaryaniahuja ]

The Lagos-based film executive announced on Tuesday, that King of Boys star Sola Sobowale and comedian Broda Shaggi will star in an untitled production set to be filmed in India.

Recommended articles

New cast reveal! *drum roll* @solasobowale is a legend in the Nollywood Industry. When I decided to cast her, I wondered if she would share my vision for this project...and she did,” Hamisha wrote in an Instagram post.

Aunty Sola (as I call her) will be bringing her top notch professional acting to the project, and more importantly her beautiful energy. You'll get to see her in a role that further showcases her acting range! Get ready to be entertained as #NollywoodGoesToIndia.”

Reacting to the announcement, the veteran actress also took to Instagram to share that she’ll play a dynamic role in the upcoming film.

Also confirming his role, Broda Shaggi wrote on Instagram:

I'm excited to announce that I'll be working with record-breaking Director/Exec Producer, @HamishaDaryaniAhuja on her upcoming project! From my short cameo appearance in her first movie, #namastewahala, to a full fledged role in this new project. And get this....we'll be going to India to film !!! I can't wait to show you guys a new dimension to Broda Shaggi - we're about to make a Globally acclaimed production y'all !!!!Are you guys as excited as I am ????#NollywoodGoesToIndia”

While details of the film’s plot remains under wraps, the filmmaker has repeatedly assured film lovers that it’ll outdo her debut film. She also hinted in a post shared on Instagram, that the idea for the upcoming film was birthed amid plans for a Namaste Wahala sequel.

Namaste Wahala launched on streaming platform Netflix last year February. The 2020 film was originally headed to the big screens but suffered delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India

Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India

A ‘Lekki Wives’ sequel is officially in the works!

A ‘Lekki Wives’ sequel is officially in the works!

‘Love Damini’ is a product and a victim of Burna Boy’s ‘golden run’

‘Love Damini’ is a product and a victim of Burna Boy’s ‘golden run’

'Happiness is free' - JJC Skillz says as he reunites with family in Kano

'Happiness is free' - JJC Skillz says as he reunites with family in Kano

Funke Akindele officially named Lagos PDP deputy governorship candidate

Funke Akindele officially named Lagos PDP deputy governorship candidate

More-crooner, Lucianne set to serenade her fans with another enthralling track

More-crooner, Lucianne set to serenade her fans with another enthralling track

'I must marry a virgin from Israel' - Kenneth Aguba declares

'I must marry a virgin from Israel' - Kenneth Aguba declares

‘Iyanu: Child of Wonder’ Nigerian animated series coming to HBO & Cartoon Network

‘Iyanu: Child of Wonder’ Nigerian animated series coming to HBO & Cartoon Network

Trending

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]

5 Nollywood films that gave us sleepless nights as kids

Scared kids

Fans react as Sony debuts official ‘The Woman King’ trailer

Viola Davis in The Woman King

5 iconic Olu Jacobs films as actor turns 80

Olu Jacobs [Instagram]