Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India

“New cast reveal! *drum roll* @solasobowale is a legend in the Nollywood Industry. When I decided to cast her, I wondered if she would share my vision for this project...and she did,” Hamisha wrote in an Instagram post.

“Aunty Sola (as I call her) will be bringing her top notch professional acting to the project, and more importantly her beautiful energy. You'll get to see her in a role that further showcases her acting range! Get ready to be entertained as #NollywoodGoesToIndia.”

Reacting to the announcement, the veteran actress also took to Instagram to share that she’ll play a dynamic role in the upcoming film.

Also confirming his role, Broda Shaggi wrote on Instagram:

”I'm excited to announce that I'll be working with record-breaking Director/Exec Producer, @HamishaDaryaniAhuja on her upcoming project! From my short cameo appearance in her first movie, #namastewahala, to a full fledged role in this new project. And get this....we'll be going to India to film !!! I can't wait to show you guys a new dimension to Broda Shaggi - we're about to make a Globally acclaimed production y'all !!!!Are you guys as excited as I am ????#NollywoodGoesToIndia”

While details of the film’s plot remains under wraps, the filmmaker has repeatedly assured film lovers that it’ll outdo her debut film. She also hinted in a post shared on Instagram, that the idea for the upcoming film was birthed amid plans for a Namaste Wahala sequel.