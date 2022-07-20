RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

What to expect from Obi Emelonye's Money Miss Road as it prepares for theatrical release on Friday

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal

Starting to show in all cinemas on Friday 22nd July, 2022, the Obi Emelonye film; Money Miss Road is one that will attract a lot of conversations —good and bad, from film lovers, reviewers and alike.

Money Miss Road movie directed by Obi Emelonye [Instagram]
Money Miss Road movie directed by Obi Emelonye [Instagram]

Title: Money Miss Road

Recommended articles

Genre: Action-Comedy

Running time: 1hr. 38mins

Major Cast: Charly Boy, Josh2Funny, Jide Kene M

Achufusi, Oma Iyasara, Melvin Oduah, Anthony Monjaro

The action-comedy is produced by Joy Efe Odiete, the CEO of Blue Picture and directed by Obi Emelonye (The Nollywood Factory).

Having seen the film at the press screening, the film which was described as a "labour of love" by the director and one of the lead characters, Jide Kene Achufusi (Swanky), promises to serve us a host of things which includes

1. Comedy

Though subtle, and may not be blown out to generate the riotous laughter you expect from a comedy, especially when the director himself compares it to films like Bad Boys, Money Miss Road will trigger some laughs.

2. Well-made Sex scene

Spoiler alert: Expect to see a very interesting and well made sex scene that finds its way out of the normal 'mama and papa duvet style' of Nollywood

3. Action

As an action comedy, the film manages to dish out a bit of action and thriller elements that’s guaranteed to keep its audience at the edge of their seats.

Money Miss Road is set to hit all major cinemas on Friday, 22nd July, 2022 and the schedules can be found on the websites of your favorite cinemas

Watch Trailer Here

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'How did we get here?' - CDQ laments rising cost of living in Nigeria

'How did we get here?' - CDQ laments rising cost of living in Nigeria

Mayorkun announces North America Tour

Mayorkun announces North America Tour

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

What to expect from Obi Emelonye's Money Miss Road as it prepares for theatrical release on Friday

What to expect from Obi Emelonye's Money Miss Road as it prepares for theatrical release on Friday

How has Igbo highlife music evolved in the 21st century?

How has Igbo highlife music evolved in the 21st century?

Zinoleesky shares a soulful video for 'Loving You'

Zinoleesky shares a soulful video for 'Loving You'

'My poor baby can't see' - Runtown's son suffers eye injury

'My poor baby can't see' - Runtown's son suffers eye injury

Netflix loses additional 970K subscribers in second quarter

Netflix loses additional 970K subscribers in second quarter

Mami Wata: Post-production wraps for CJ Obasi-directed film

Mami Wata: Post-production wraps for CJ Obasi-directed film

Trending

Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi to star in Hamisha Daryani Ahuja’s new film in India

Sola Sobowale and Broda Shaggi will star in the film set to be shot in India [Instagram/@solasobowale @brodashaggi @hamishadaryaniahuja ]

'Day Shift': Snoop Dogg & Jamie Foxx to star as vampire slayers in new Netflix film

Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx in 'Day Shift' [Comic Book Movie]

Obituary: Ada Ameh's comic career saved lives

Ada Ameh dies at 48 [Instagram]

Watch Orire Nwani’s ‘Naked Woman’ short film

Naked Woman directed by Orire Nwani