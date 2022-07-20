What to expect from Obi Emelonye's Money Miss Road as it prepares for theatrical release on Friday

Genre: Action-Comedy

Running time: 1hr. 38mins

Major Cast: Charly Boy, Josh2Funny, Jide Kene M

Achufusi, Oma Iyasara, Melvin Oduah, Anthony Monjaro

The action-comedy is produced by Joy Efe Odiete, the CEO of Blue Picture and directed by Obi Emelonye (The Nollywood Factory).

Having seen the film at the press screening, the film which was described as a "labour of love" by the director and one of the lead characters, Jide Kene Achufusi (Swanky), promises to serve us a host of things which includes

1. Comedy

Though subtle, and may not be blown out to generate the riotous laughter you expect from a comedy, especially when the director himself compares it to films like Bad Boys, Money Miss Road will trigger some laughs.

2. Well-made Sex scene

Spoiler alert: Expect to see a very interesting and well made sex scene that finds its way out of the normal 'mama and papa duvet style' of Nollywood

3. Action

As an action comedy, the film manages to dish out a bit of action and thriller elements that’s guaranteed to keep its audience at the edge of their seats.

Money Miss Road is set to hit all major cinemas on Friday, 22nd July, 2022 and the schedules can be found on the websites of your favorite cinemas