Hollywood star, Wentworth Miller has confirmed he will not be returning for the sixth season of Fox Network's 'Prison Break'.

Miller shocked fans with an Instagram post, revealing his decision to boycott the show due to his decision to only play gay characters.

In the trending post, Miller identified with the LGBTQIA+ community while apologising to fans and critics who "fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one".

"On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially", Miller wrote.

"Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).

"So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry".

In the 2005 fan-favourite series, Miller plays the brilliant Michael Scofield, a structural engineer who breaks into a bank as his grand plan to get jailed and rescue his brother, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) from death row. The show's sixth season was confirmed in 2018. However, Fox Network announced in 2019 that they had no plans to renew the show.