The official trailer for Sunu Gonera's Afrofuturistic film, 'Riding With Sugar' is out ahead of its November premiere on Netflix.

Shot in Cape Town, 'Riding With Sugar' follows the story of Joshua, a young refugee, his quest for BMX glory and the pursuit of identity, safety, happiness and love. It stars British-Kenyan actor, Charles Mmene and Hollywood star, Hakeem Kae-Kazim.

Watch the trailer: