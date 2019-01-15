The wait is finally over as the much anticipated 'Spiderman: Far From Home' is billed to be in cinemas in July 2019.

In the 2:04 min long trailer, Peter Parker appears to be on a school holiday with Ned and MJ, taking in the sights of London, Venice, and beyond in 'Spiderman: Far From Home.'

The young teen behind Spiderman meets Nick Fury, Spidey stealth suit, and Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays the role of Mysterio, the fish bowl helmet.

A mysterious villain keeps attacking Peter and friends while Mysterio is expected to be an antagonist in the film.

Mysterio seems to be battling the other villain alongside Peter, warding him off with some distinctly Doctor Strange-like powers.