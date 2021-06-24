RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the teaser trailer for Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall'

The film is directed by Jeymes Samuel and will premiere on the streamer this fall.

Jonathan Majors in 'The Harder They Fall' [Netflix]

Netflix has released a stunning first-look at Jeymes Samuel's star-studded feature film 'The Harder They Fall'.

Starring Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Regina King and Idris Elba, 'The Harder They Fall' follows the story of two fearsome outlaws Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) and Rufus Buck (Idris Elba).

When Nat Love discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.

ALSO READ: Udoka Oyeka's 'Price of Admission' short film premieres on YouTube

Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

Written by Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin, the film will premiere on the streaming platform on a yet to be confirmed date this fall. It is produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, Jeymes Samuel and also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Damon Wayans Jr. and Deon Cole.

Watch the trailer:

