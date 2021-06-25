Vin Diesel confirms Cardi B will return for Fast & Furious 10

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Diesel shared: "We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale. She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

Diesel also praised the rapper's performance as Leysa in the newly released installment. "I love Cardi, you know? I mean, it's amazing she showed up and within a minute she's part of the family, right?

"And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she's actually really embedded into the overall universe, she's been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I'm really excited to explore that character of her," the 53-year-old star added.

Cardi had previously revealed that she was personally invited by Diesel to star in the production. "He was talking about a role and I was like, 'It's freakin' Fast & Furious. Get me there! Put me on a plane!"