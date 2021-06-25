RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Vin Diesel confirms Cardi B will return for Fast & Furious 10

According to Diesel, Cardi's feature in F9 was just in time.

Cardi B's character will reportedly evolve [DailyMail]

Fast & Furious lead actor, Vin Diesel has confirmed that Cardi B's appearance in 'F9' will not be her last as plans are already in motion to expand her character's story for the anticipated 'F10'.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Diesel shared: "We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale. She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

Diesel also praised the rapper's performance as Leysa in the newly released installment. "I love Cardi, you know? I mean, it's amazing she showed up and within a minute she's part of the family, right?

"And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she's actually really embedded into the overall universe, she's been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I'm really excited to explore that character of her," the 53-year-old star added.

Cardi had previously revealed that she was personally invited by Diesel to star in the production. "He was talking about a role and I was like, 'It's freakin' Fast & Furious. Get me there! Put me on a plane!"

'Fast & Furious 10' is expected to premiere in 2022.

