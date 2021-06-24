Reality TV show 'Love Island Nigeria' to debut in October

The official announcement was made on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at an elaborate event held in Lagos.

Among those present at the event was Toyin Subair, executive producer of the show who explained that Love Island perfectly sums the expectations Nigerians have of entertainment.

Pulse Nigeria

According to him, the programme offers a rich mix of fun while still touching on the subjects of friendship, love, romance, and enduring relationships between islanders.

Love Island Nigeria, the first format to have an all-black cast, will give 20 singles an opportunity to come together and share the true essence of love, romance, friendship and relationship with all the twists and intrigues in seven exhilarating weeks in the Love Island villa.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on their plans for the show’s production and how viewers will enjoy the forthcoming experience, Odiri Iwuji an executive producer on the show, commented that Love Island Nigeria is perfect for the Nigerian youth audience as it simply ticks all the boxes.

Love Island Nigeria will be shown to millions of entertainment fans via FreeTV’s free-to-air and premium channels; including ONTV, MTV Base among others.

Auditions will be held soon for reality TV show. As for the grand prize...keep your fingers crossed.