ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerians should stop calling our films rubbish — Nollywood filmmaker

Samson Toromade

The filmmaker wants Nigerians to show more grace and support Nollywood films.

Victor Okpala [Instagram/@victorokpalan]
Victor Okpala [Instagram/@victorokpalan]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The filmmaker made his passionate plea for grace while speaking during a panel hosted at the Africa NXT conference in Lagos on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Okpala said the industry is fueled mainly by people who invest their sweat and blood and deserve to get more applause for their efforts.

"It hurts you when your fellow Nigerians who should applaud you a bit and say, 'Oh, even though there were some things that are not right, this person still tried,' but they now say, 'Rubbish. What are they doing? I can't even watch Nollywood movies,'" he lamented in his opening remarks.

"I've never heard an American say, 'I don't watch American movies.' Who'll then watch it?"

Okpala said Nollywood will not grow if Nigerians don't fully back filmmakers with their money regardless of what they're currently offering the audience.

The 'Disguise' and 'Mad About You' producer also expressed discontent over the lack of government support for Nollywood. He noted that providing the industry with better equipment alone would significantly improve film production.

Okpala further warned that the absence of support from the government and Nigerians will continue to slow down the passionate work filmmakers like him are doing.

"I've seen Nollywood producers who sold their land, and cars and mortgaged their houses just to make a film. It's hard here," he continued. "So, when you see somebody put out a film, just give the person a thumbs up."

The considerable global success of Nollywood projects like 'Shanty Town', 'Far From Home', 'Blood Sisters' and 'Anikulapo' is Okpala's evidence that the industry can do better with the necessary financial support.

"We're getting there bit by bit. We just have to be consistently doing our best, staying away from mediocrity, trying to do things the right way and pulling the right plugs," he concluded.

Okpala directed 'Tiger's Tail' which was critically panned when it screened in cinemas in 2022. He's set to release 'Lion's Den' this year with a cast that boasts Pete Edochie, Deyemi Okanlawon, IK Ogbonna, Femi Branch and Ronke Oshodi-Oke.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is a News Editor at Pulse with focus on all things good, bad, and ugly about Nigerian affairs. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians should stop calling our films rubbish — Nollywood filmmaker

Nigerians should stop calling our films rubbish — Nollywood filmmaker

'The Black Book': Editi Effiong teases release date for political thriller

'The Black Book': Editi Effiong teases release date for political thriller

Everything to know about the 6 exciting 'Real Housewives of Abuja'

Everything to know about the 6 exciting 'Real Housewives of Abuja'

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr returns to a warm welcome from housemates

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr returns to a warm welcome from housemates

TG Omori divides opinion after floating his idea of a 10% royalty for shooting music videos

TG Omori divides opinion after floating his idea of a 10% royalty for shooting music videos

GS has 'Something' to offer

GS has 'Something' to offer

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

'BBTitans': All the love triangles, circles, and situationships in Big Brother's house

'BBTitans': All the love triangles, circles, and situationships in Big Brother's house

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanaga Jnr

'BBTitans': Big Brother asks Kanaga Jnr to leave the house to treat injured finger

kHOSI AND JENNI O

'BBTitans': 2 housemates break one of Big Brother's greatest rules

Charles Okafor

5 veteran actors we miss onscreen

Jaykay

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house