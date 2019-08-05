After Venita Akpofure was ushered into the Big Brother Naija 2019 Pepper Dem edition, fans and viewers of the reality TV show have been looking forward to knowing more about the beautiful actress.

Joining the housemates 30 days after the reality TV show began, Venita will be allowing her fans and viewers to know her beyond the regular actress and video vixen.

She says “You must always put yourself in a position where you can always adapt to changes, nothing is permanent, nothing is forever and just be who you are because there is no point trying to be what you are not.”

While viewers were quick to point her out as a celebrity, Venita believes that ‘nothing stays the same, change is inevitable.’

Unknown to many, Venita was into so many things that include running and dancing but she became popular for appearing in music videos as a vixen.

As a video vixen, Venita appeared in several videos that include Skales' 'Mukulu' video. She became popular for lightening up music videos with her smile, and gaits to become the number one video vixen in the country at some point of her career.

Describing herself as a bowl of spunk and ferocity, this bi-racial actress became TV viewers darling after appearing on AY’s Crib as Mimi. She was the nosy and insecure girlfriend, who had to stay with five other guys in the house. She tries to outsmart her boyfriend and feigns not being jealous to keep her relationship intact.

A mother of two, Venita got separated from her partner, Terka Terna in 2019 after four years of living together. She joins Mike as the second housemate to have taken their relationship to another level before BBNaija. She, however, says she can’t imagine living without her kids.

With different episodes of heartbreaks, Venita says she’s single and ready to mingle with other housemates. This has been seen in the fight for her heart by Omashola and Frodd.

Venita is a cousin to Chioma Grace Ubogagu, England international footballer who plays mainly as a striker or center-forward. She has attended games to support her cousin as says one of the strongest bonds she cherishes most is her family.

Like Ike, Mike, Mercy, and Tacha, Venita is a lover of ink. On her back is a large drawing of a bird and on her left side down her waist is a long inscription. She also has smaller inscriptions on other parts of her body.