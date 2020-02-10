The premiere of the first season of the love reality TV show 'Ultimate Love' has been held in Lagos Nigeria.

The event which took place at the head office of Multichoice Nigeria, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, saw a huge turn out despite the show being a newbie in the business of reality TV shows.

The live show started at exactly 7:30 PM with the resident live band 'High Definition' rendering some melodious tunes.

The hosts

The Ultimate Love was hosted by actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande and media personality, Oluwaseun P. Well, for a lot of people it was the first time they would be watching Dakore and Oluwaseun presenting for a live show. Dakore didn't come to play as she looked gorgeous and elegant in yellow 'See-through' gown which kind of caught a lot of attention all evening.

At the beginning of the show, the hosts Dakore and Seun P gave a break down what Ultimate Love was all about. According to them, it was a reality show were 16 love guests were going to be living in the Love Pad for eight weeks. These guys will be mingling to find that special someone who would become their lifetime partner.

Aunty and butlers

They also went on to introduce the 'Aunty' of the house whose job will be to groom the Love Guests as the sojourn to finding their other half in the Love Pad. Adesuwa Onyenokwe the veteran broadcaster was introduced as the 'Aunty' of the house. Unlike Big Brother Naija where Biggie was invisible, 'Aunty' will be part of the lives of the Love Guests during their stay in the house.

So also the Love Guests will be having the luxury of four butlers who would be at their disposal. These butlers will make sure Love Guests will remain comfortable throughout their stay in the house.

The Love Guests

Sixteen love guests comprising of eight ladies and eight gentlemen were introduced to the show; David, Chris, Rosie, Arnold, Obichukwu, Kachi, Jenny, Louis, Jay, Nkechi, Theresa, Michael, Cherry, Ebiteinye, Bolanle, and Iyke.

These love guests were accompanied by one family representative at the live premiere. One interesting part of the show was when the family reps were asked to give a word of advice to their relative; ''Please my dear, do not have sex in the house," Theresa's mum warned her.

For Jenny's dad, he gave a brief explanation as to why Jenny is called Jenny Koko. According to him, as his baby, he coined the name out of her full name and made it her pet name.

Some of the love guests were asked to explain some of the things they said in their profiles. A typical example was David who said he thinks partners should have an equal right in marriage.

According to him, gone are the days when the man was the overall head of the house. There were also some emotional moments during the live premiere as we got to see the likes of Arnold and Ebiteinye get emotional as they were being interviewed.

The Love Pad

The Love Guests will be spending the next eight weeks at the Love Pad which has been decorated to best suit them. I had a first-hand feel of the Love Pad and can categorically tell you that the Love Guests are in for a great time.

The Love Pad style of house is typically the type created for reality TV but this time around, the Love Guests will enjoy some extra benefits which lovers of the show would see as the show unravels.

Johnny Drille's performance

One major highlight of the Ultimate Love premiere on Sunday was Johnny Drille's unblemished performance. From the moment he took the stage with his band, the lights dimmed, we knew this was going to be one special performance.

He started with the hit love song 'My Beautiful Love' and later dished out some of his love songs. Johnny's performance on the night of the premiere just gives a perfect explanation of the reason behind the show...love! love!! love!!!

What the winners get

The ultimate prize is finding love but there will be other mouth-watering prizes including an all-expense-paid traditional wedding ceremony and a fully furnished home – if the winning couple decides to get married.