Unarguably,Nigeria's film industry is among the worst hit by the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria. In March, nearly a dozen film productions and theatrical releases were forced to halt activities due to government directives intended to curb the spread of the virus.

Toyin Abraham's 'Fate of Alakada The Party Planner' was one of the Nollywood movies billed for theatrical release. A one of a kind Owambe themed premiere was scheduled for March, 29,2020.

Barely a week to the anticipated premiere and subsequent April 3 release, Abraham announced via Instagram that all activities relating to the release of the comedy film directed by Kayode Kasum had to be indefinitely suspended.

In a recent chat on Pulse IG LIVE, the filmmaker opened up, for the first time, about some of the major loses she shouldered due to the coronavirus enforced suspension of her movie.

The production for the latest instalment of the 'Alakada' franchise kicked off in grand style at the beginning of the year amid positive reaction from fans. The actress revealed that as expected, she was excited about recouping money spent as she looked forward to a massive first week opening.

Amid smiles, she shared, " Obesere was supposed to perform now" as she recalled plans for her first of its kind Owambe themed film premiere.

Unfortunately, she and her team have since dealt with the major loss accrued from planning the event that never held as well as the indefinite release of the anticipated film. 'While it was painful, we have to obey the government. If they say sit at home, that's what we will do".

Like most AMVCA 7th edition attendees, Abraham admitted that for the first 14 days after the announcement that an attendee was confirmed Covid-19 positive, she was worried sick about haven been exposed to the virus. Upon hearing the NCDC's confirmation, she revealed that she promptly asked to be excused from a film set in order to begin her 14-day isolation.

"Even on the day of the AMVCA, I had sanitzers every where. So much that some said, Toyin, you are overdoing it. You know I have a young child so I was being extra careful". She further revealed that she knew the chances of contracting the virus were slim but, she still shared in the 'What-ifs'.

On upcoming film projects, Abraham revealed that she's gearing up for post-covid to finally share the anticipated 'Fate of Alakada Party Planner'. Once it's out of the way, she confirmed that a brand new series to be directed by her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi will follow closely.

Production for the sequel to the fan-favourite Charles Uwagbai directed 'Ghost and the Tout' will also begin.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Toyin Abraham has headlined some of the major social media conversations surrounding how people can stay safe In spite of the global health challenge.