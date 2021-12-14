RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tomisin Adepeju's 'Appreciation' wins best film at Surreal16 film festival

The short film explores religion as its major theme.

'Appreciation' short film directed by Tomisin Adepeju
Tomisin Adepeju's short film has emerged the winner of the Best film award at the debut edition of the Surreal16 film festival.

The short film which was voted the winning film at the festival's closing ceremony, follows the story of an African Pentecostal pastor who questions life following a life-changing event.

Released in 2018, the short film has had quite an impressive festival run with features at the BFI London Film Festival in 2019, Little Wings Film Festival in 2020. It was also nominated for the London Critics Circle for the British/Irish Short Film of the Year.

'Appreciation' screened at the just-concluded Surreal16 film festival alongside 11 other short and feature films including the acclaimed 'Juju Stories' directed by the festival organizers and Sudanese Oscar 2020 contender 'You will Die at 20'.

The Adepeju directed short film (doubles as film's writer), stars Tunde Bella, Kemi Lofinmakin, Femi Ogunjobi and Tomi Ogunjobi.

