Tom Cruise says his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ won’t be going to streaming services

The famed actor made the revelation on Wednesday, at the Cannes premiere of the film

“That’s not going to happen. Ever,” Cruise reportedly said during a session about his work at the festival.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with theater owners. The people that serve the popcorn, the ones who make this [happen].”

While insisting that his films are not designed for streaming, the filmmaker addressed theatre owners: “Please, I know what you’re going through. Just know we are making ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Top Gun’ is coming out.”

The sequel to the 1986 ‘Top Gun’ has suffered multiple delays largely due to the pandemic.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was originally slated to open on June 24, 2020 but was paused as cinemas shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Set 36 years after the original film, the sequel will continue to centre on Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as he embarks on yet another special assignment.

The synopsis reads: “Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.”