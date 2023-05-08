The sports category has moved to a new website.
Things get messy in 'Young, Famous & African' season 2

Inemesit Udodiong

The new season is set to premiere in less than two weeks.

Young, Famous & African is back for season 2 [Netflix]
Young, Famous & African is back for season 2 [Netflix]

In the newly released official trailer, the reality TV series returns with more mess and drama.

The new additions Bonang Matheba, Luis Munana, and Fantana add some excitement as they put their lives and loves on display for the world to see.

'Young Famous and African' returns with Bonang Matheba [Netflix]
'Young Famous and African' returns with Bonang Matheba [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria
As seen in the sneak peek of the hit series, viewers can expect a blow-up between besties, Annie Macaulay-Idibia and Swanky Jerry as well as some drama with Zari Hassan, fueled by Nadia Nakai, over Diamond Platnumz.

Andile Ncube faces his own dilemmas, with the inclusion of his former partners, Sebabatso Mothibi and Rosette Ncwana, while Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark present a united front.

With these many personalities and lives, tensions rise and friendships are put to the ultimate test.

The upcoming season is created by Peace Hyde and Martin Asare Amankwa with Wesley Masilo Makgamatha as the director and Shahir Chundra as the showrunner.

Hyde, Amankwa, and Adelaide Joshua-Hill are attached as the executive producers with Urban Brew Studios and Apop Media as the production company.

Young, Famous, and African season two premieres exclusively on Netflix on May 19, 2023, worldwide.

Watch the official trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong

