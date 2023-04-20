Netflix's 'Young, Famous & African' returns for season 2

Promising a lot of drama and excitement in the new season, the synopsis reads, “The all-star cast of season one return to face a lot of unanswered questions like what happened between Diamond Platnumz, Andile Ncube and Zari Hassan after the chance encounter between the trio in Diamond’s home. Also worth looking out for is the appearance of model and socialite Sebabatso Mothibi, as well as the supermodel and actress, Rosette Ncwana, both of whom share a relationship history with Andile.”