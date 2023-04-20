The sports category has moved to a new website.

Netflix's 'Young, Famous & African' returns for season 2

Inemesit Udodiong

The streamer's first African reality TV series features new celebrities.

'Young Famous and African' returns with Bonang Matheba [Netflix]
'Young Famous and African' returns with Bonang Matheba [Netflix]

The upcoming season features new exciting faces like South African media personality Bonang Matheba, Ghanaian-American rapper Fantana, Nambian reality TV star and entrepreneur, Luis Munana.

In the teaser for the hit unscripted reality series, fans get a sneak peek into the luxurious, fascinating lifestyles of Africa’s most elite stars.

The new season sees the return of fan favourites like Nigerian top stylist, Swanky Jerry, Nigerian actress and entertainer, Annie MacaulayIdibia, and her husband 2Baba Idibia.

South African actress, media personality, and businesswoman, Khanyi Mbau; Tanzanian entrepreneur, Zari Hassan; Tanzanian star and music heartthrob, Diamond Platnumz; South African media personality, Andile Ncube; South African DJ, radio host, reality TV celebrity, Naked DJ; South African-Zimbabwean rapper and entertainer, Nadia Nakai; South African fitness enthusiast and semi-professional footballer, Kayleigh Schwark also make appearances.

Promising a lot of drama and excitement in the new season, the synopsis reads, “The all-star cast of season one return to face a lot of unanswered questions like what happened between Diamond Platnumz, Andile Ncube and Zari Hassan after the chance encounter between the trio in Diamond’s home. Also worth looking out for is the appearance of model and socialite Sebabatso Mothibi, as well as the supermodel and actress, Rosette Ncwana, both of whom share a relationship history with Andile.”

Young, Famous & African season two premieres exclusively on Netflix on May 19, 2023.

Watch the teaser:

